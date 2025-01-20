Bills take advantage of Ravens TE Mark Andrews' mistakes in AFC divisional win
It wasn't Mark Andrews' worst game statistically. But critical mistakes for the 2021 All-Pro led to the Buffalo Bills knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.
Andrews had five catches for 61 yards in the game, but he completely nullified a Ravens comeback effort when he had two crucial fourth-quarter errors. Not only did he drop a two-point conversion with 1:33 to play, Andrews also fumbled a pass that directly led to a Tyler Bass field goal with 8:41 to go in regulation.
Andrews also had a drop in the first half that set the tone for a night to forget for him. Overall, the Bills were able to take advantage of Baltimore's mistakes, with three total turnovers. Lamar Jackson totaled 293 yards of offense (254 passing, 39 rushing) but he also threw a pick and fumbled in the loss.
Now, Buffalo is preparing to play its biggest game yet, with its first appearance in the AFC Championship game since the 2020 season against the Kansas City Chiefs next week. It's a familiar foe ahead; the Bills and Chiefs are preparing to play for the fourth time in the postseason since 2020 next week. That means we get to see Josh Allen taking on Patrick Mahomes again as Kansas City vies for its third straight Super Bowl title.
Thanks to Andrews' mistakes, Buffalo has a chance to spoil the Chiefs chances for a three-peat and earn its first trip to the Super Bowl since the1993 NFL season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —