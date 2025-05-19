3 Buffalo Bills cut candidates identified following draft additions
After making several additions through free agency and the NFL draft, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the Buffalo Bills next focus will be figuring out their 53-man roster.
Their depth will make this a challenging endeavor, with several veterans potentially sitting on the chopping block.
That was a topic that Jay Skurski of Buffalo News addressed when a reader asked him who he believed could be a surprise cut.
“If we’re answering this question strictly from a Bills perspective, we have to look at the positions the team is deepest. Again, in my mind, that’s offensive line, defensive line and the secondary. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and cornerback Dane Jackson are three players who come to mind, although I’m not sure how much of a ‘surprise’ you would consider any or all of them being cut. Doing so with Jones would save $5.5 million against the 2025 salary cap, and releasing Trubisky brings a potential savings of $2.5 million.”
DaQuan Jones has been named a cut candidate throughout the offseason, due to his $9.4 million salary. The Bills could save $5.5 million by moving on, and they used two draft picks on defensive tackles making this a possibility.
Mitchell Trubisky is another candidate thanks to the presence of Mike White. Trubisky makes more than double what White does, and it’s debatable whether there’s a huge difference between the two.
Dane Jackson returned after one year in Carolina but that reunion could be short-lived. Buffalo also brought back Tre’Davious White while selecting Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong in the draft. None of this bodes well for Jackson.
