3 free agent wide receivers Bills can sign to replace Amari Cooper

The Buffalo Bills will likely lose star wide receiver Amari Cooper in free agency this offseason. Therefore, the Bills need to search for his replacement.

The Buffalo Bills could be in danger of losing wide receiver Amari Cooper in free agency this offseason.

Therefore, the Bills need to sign someone on the open market who could eclipse Cooper's role in the offense.

Here's a look at three players who could fit the Bill:

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin is coming off of a major ankle surgery that required surgery and cut his 2024 season short in Week 7.

This could decrease his market value going into free agency, which could help a team like the Bills looking to sign bargains.

The Bucs have interest in bringing Godwin back, but the Bills can make a push if they invest a lot.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Brown was injured for most of last season with the Chiefs, but he came onto the scene in December to get ramped up for the playoffs.

While Brown and the Chiefs were ultimately unsuccessful at snatching a Super Bowl, he could have another opportunity to join a contender in the offseason.

There have been whispers that Brown and Josh Allen really want to play together, which adds to the list of reasons why signing the former first-round pick makes sense for the Bills.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine is a bit of an under-the-radar target for the Bills, but considering the fact that he caught nine touchdowns for the Titans last season is a sign that he should have Buffalo's interest.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been with the Titans ever since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but the Bills and other rival teams could look to bring him over considering how well he performed last season with Will Levis.

Pairing Westbrook-Ikhine with a quarterback like Allen may unlock a lot more potential.

Jeremy Brener
