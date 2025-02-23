Award-winning winter continues for Bills' overlooked MVP Josh Allen
It been a winter of honors for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The former unrecruited junior college product won his first NFL MVP award as a fourth-time finalist earlier this February. Now, the lone Division I college that was willing to take a chance on Allen is enshrining the superstar into its Athletics Hall of Fame.
While the 28-year-old Allen appears to be living his best life with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld during the offseason, the University of Wyoming unveiled a seven-member Hall of Fame class headlined by the old Firebaugh (CA) high school graduate.
Captaining the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017, Allen led the program to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances. The 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP totaled 5,833 yards offense and 57 touchdowns as the starting field general. Taken at No. 7 overall by the Bills in 2018, Allen is the highest draft pick in Wyoming's history.
A highly polarizing prospect due to perceived inaccuracy and a small-school résumé, Allen was selected after quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. After showing flashes of brilliance during an injury-interrupted rookie season, the big-armed quarterback settled in as a productive starter and led Buffalo to a 10-6 record and playoff berth in 2019.
Under Allen's leadership, the Bills have won five consecutive AFC East divisional titles and are the NFL's second-winningest franchise over the past half-decade. He is the only player in league history to record 40+ total touchdowns five years in a row.
In only seven years' time, Allen has become arguably the most-consequential draft pick in Bills' history. He is the only Buffalo QB ever to win NFL MVP as he enters what should be the prime years of his pro career.
Wyoming has scheduled the HOF ceremony for September 5, two days prior to NFL Sunday Week 1.
