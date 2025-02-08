Chiefs convinced Bills, Josh Allen, are interested in $11 million pending free agent receiver
The Buffalo Bills will keep an eye on the Super Bowl this weekend, and they may be scouting for one of their future transactions to be made this offseason.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bills could look to sign Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown this offseason.
"The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams' desire for speed options on the outside," Fowler writes. "Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback -- like Josh Allen -- be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown."
Brown, 27, spent most of the season on the sidelines with a sternoclavicular injury, putting him on injured reserve until he was activated in December. In two regular season appearances, Brown had nine catches for 91 yards. He signed a 1-year deal with the Chiefs in 2024 with a total value up to $11 million, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
In the postseason, he didn't record a catch against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, but he did have three catches for 35 yards in the AFC Championship against the Bills.
How he performs in the Super Bowl could determine whether the Chiefs would want to keep him, and if the Bills are looking to add him to the offense during the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —