One thing Bills and remaining 4 teams in the NFL playoffs have in common
The Buffalo Bills have a date with the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, a battle for the AFC title, and a trip to their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, as this will be another epic showdown and difficult to win. The Bills match up well against the Chiefs though, and this may be their best chance in the last five years to knock the Chiefs out of the playoffs.
The other conference title game pits the Commanders against the Eagles. It's the Commanders' first conference title game appearance since they won Super Bowl XXVI in the 1991 season -- coincidentally, against the Bills. The Eagles were in this spot two seasons ago, and will be looking to win their third conference championship in the last eight seasons.
These four teams have something unique in common. According to Pro Football Reference, they are the only teams in the league with a fourth down conversion rate of over 70 percent. The Commanders lead the pack with a rate of 87 percent, followed by the Bills (72.7), the Chiefs (70.6) and the Eagles (70.4).
Of the four remaining teams, the Chiefs lead the way in third down conversion, and second in the league with a rate of 48.5 percent. The other three teams are also in the top 10, with the Bills sitting seventh in the league with a conversion rate of 44.1. The Commanders are sixth, while the Eagles round out the top ten.