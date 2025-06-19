Bills' swing tackle earns NFL superlative on 'best luxury players' list
In an NFL where the stars shine brighter than ever, the little things can go under the radar when evaluating them, and such is the case with Buffalo Bills' offensive tackle Alec Anderson.
In an article about the NFL's best luxury players, ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote on Thursday that Anderson, who made four starts in 2024, is the best sixth o-lineman in the league.
On paper, it's easy to see why the Bills would use an extra offensive lineman in situations like short-yardage plays, given the powerful running of quarterback Josh Allen. The numbers, however, give a deeper perspective on how the UCLA product contributes to the offense.
MORE BILLS' COVERAGE: Time ticking on Bills' first-round TE in 'make-or-break' season
"Offensive coordinator Joe Brady utilized six linemen 93 times on first-and-10 last season, more than twice as often as any other offense. The league's other 31 teams did that an average of just over 10 times on first-and-10 in 2024," Barnwell wrote.
Barnwell also noted how fellow guard David Edwards played a similar role in 2023 before he became a starter and Anderson expanded on it. Despite not making a start in 17 games in 2023, Edwards played 13 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps that season.
Paving lanes for Allen and the stable of running backs, and also keeping Allen safe in the pocket, is critical to Buffalo's success on offense, and Anderson contributes to that nicely.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —