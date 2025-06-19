Buffalo Bills running back corps cracks top-10 ranking heading into 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills were ninth in the NFL in rushing last season with 2,230 yards and first with 32 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Josh Allen was responsible for a big chunk of that, but the Bills' running backs were a nightmare for opposing teams as well.
James Cook led the way with 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while rookie Ray Davis had 442 yards and three touchdowns. They were also able to do damage through the air, with Cook adding another 258 yards and two scores while Davis had 189 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Even their third back, Ty Johnson, was efficient when targeted out of the backfield as he picked up 284 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions.
That trio did enough to impress PFF's Dalton Wasserman, who has them ranked at No. 8 overall in his 2025 NFL running back unit rankings.
"Buffalo has put together a solid group of running backs who fill a variety of roles. The workhorse is James Cook, who earned an outstanding 88.6 PFF rushing grade last season while leading the league in rushing touchdowns."
"Rookie Ray Davis got 120 carries of his own and earned a solid 73.1 PFF rushing grade while breaking 30 tackles. Ty Johnson serves as a reliable pass catcher, ranking 10th among qualifiers in PFF receiving grade in 2024."
Of course, the elephant in the room is the current contract situation involving Cook. He's interested in a new deal, while the Bills have shown no indication that they want to extend him beyond 2025. If that situation turns contentious, the running game will suffer. If not, they should be one of the most dangerous teams on the ground again in 2025.
