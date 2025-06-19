Hailee Steinfeld's super relatable quote about Bills' Josh Allen from wedding day
Josh Allen has been an abundant source of amazement since the Buffalo Bills drafted the dual threat quarterback in 2018.
He is the only man ever to total at least 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. Whether he's delivering a missile to the corner of the end zone or hurdling a defender on his way past the first-down marker, Allen has been a human highlight reel since his rookie year.
As it turns out, the reigning NFL MVP has also shown the ability to dazzle outside the lines.
Much like he does to Bills' fans on a weekly basis in the fall, Allen's appearance left his Hollywood bride breathless at the couple's May 31 wedding ceremony in California.
Actress Hailee Steinfeld has been sharing details from her big day through her Beau Society subscribers-only online newsletter, and she provided a rich visual description of Allen in dressed in his designer attire.
"Josh looked like the man of every dream I’ve ever had in his custom Tom Ford tuxedo with a pleated shirt that I loooved and black cufflinks and buttons. RIP me," said Steinfeld.
Bills Mafia can certainly relate to Steinfeld's reaction to the heart throb that is Allen. The "RIP me" is likely the same reaction Bills' fans would have when seeing Allen donning a red throwback helmet in this year's home opener.
Just imagine, the reaction if Allen were to ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy. RIP Bills Mafia.
