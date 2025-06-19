Analyst praises Buffalo Bills for 'extending most of their young talent'
The Buffalo Bills have been in the headlines throughout the offseason in regard to contract extensions.
Obviously, the biggest talking point right now is James Cook, their star running back who has yet to get a new deal. Buffalo did, however, retain the majority of their young talent — and did so with team-friendly deals.
MORE: Buffalo Bills running back corps cracks top-10 ranking heading into 2025 season
That's why SI.com's Matt Verderame gave Brandon Beane his flowers while naming the "Good, Bad, and Ugly" from the 2025 offseason. For the Bills, he said they were in the "good" category for "extending most of their young talent."
"This offseason, general manager Brandon Beane extended a slew of his younger, homegrown players, including corner Christian Benford, receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and edge rusher Gregory Rousseau. There’s not a single Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod between the quartet, but each is a rising star at his position and Beane got them all on good deals." — Verderame, SI.com
The key point in Verderame's piece is that Beane secured "good deals" for each of the players he extended. That seems to be the issue with any extension for Cook, who is reportedly seeking a deal worth $15 million per season.
While Cook is definitely deserving of such a salary, that's not exactly a "good deal" for the team. Beane believes they can replace his talent without forking out $15 million. It's a gamble, but he made sure the rest of their core was intact, which is a sound strategy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —