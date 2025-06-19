Bills Central

Analyst praises Buffalo Bills for 'extending most of their young talent'

The Buffalo Bills haven't extended all their young stars, but they're still receiving praise for securing deals with most of their young talent.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills DE Greg Rousseau celebrates with DE Dawuane Smoot after blocking a pass against the Seattle Seahawks.
Buffalo Bills DE Greg Rousseau celebrates with DE Dawuane Smoot after blocking a pass against the Seattle Seahawks. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have been in the headlines throughout the offseason in regard to contract extensions.

Obviously, the biggest talking point right now is James Cook, their star running back who has yet to get a new deal. Buffalo did, however, retain the majority of their young talent — and did so with team-friendly deals.

That's why SI.com's Matt Verderame gave Brandon Beane his flowers while naming the "Good, Bad, and Ugly" from the 2025 offseason. For the Bills, he said they were in the "good" category for "extending most of their young talent."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"This offseason, general manager Brandon Beane extended a slew of his younger, homegrown players, including corner Christian Benford, receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and edge rusher Gregory Rousseau. There’s not a single Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod between the quartet, but each is a rising star at his position and Beane got them all on good deals." — Verderame, SI.com

The key point in Verderame's piece is that Beane secured "good deals" for each of the players he extended. That seems to be the issue with any extension for Cook, who is reportedly seeking a deal worth $15 million per season.

While Cook is definitely deserving of such a salary, that's not exactly a "good deal" for the team. Beane believes they can replace his talent without forking out $15 million. It's a gamble, but he made sure the rest of their core was intact, which is a sound strategy.

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. works out with running back James Cook during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. works out with running back James Cook during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

