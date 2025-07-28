All-Pro lobbies former Bills' star for 'favorite player' Josh Allen's jersey
It’s hard to not admire Josh Allen and his game. But a fellow All-Pro is enamored so much with the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback he’s calling him “one his favorite players” in the NFL.
News 4 Buffalo news producer Justin Siejak posted a clip on X of Dallas Cowboys’ star edge Micah Parsons chatting with former Bills’ edge Von Miller on Bleacher Report. They were discussing Allen, who Parsons colorfully said plays with a "run through you" mindset on the field.
”I met him at the Super Bowl last year, and I almost felt like he was my brother,” said Parsons to the two-time Super Bowl champion Miller. “His energy is like contagious.”
The three-time All-Pro even lobbied to Miller about getting some Allen gear for his home.
”Can you tell Josh to give me a jersey, please,” Parsons said. “Like I want a game-worn [jersey].”
After Miller shared that the jersey would be here “this week,” Parsons noted it’s importance to him. He said it might not only make the man cave, but also his bedroom wall.
Bills Mafia could only hope a friendship between the reigning league MVP and a perennial All-Pro like Parsons could influence the latter to consider playing in Western New York. The Penn State product is playing out the fifth-year extension of his first-round rookie deal, setting him up for free agency in 2026.
It must be noted, though, that Parsons is set to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, and potentially the league's highest-paid player outside the QB position. He is currently "holding in" at Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California.
But if contract talks stall and Parsons does decide to enter free agency, it would be interesting to see if Allen would lean on this connection with Parsons to recruit the 26-year-old superstar.
