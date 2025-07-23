Bills’ Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly shares ‘amazing’ family update
After a dire start to his newborn grandson’s life, Jim Kelly has a positive update for the Buffalo Bills’ faithful.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback shared an update on his Instagram page Tuesday, thanking fans and friends for support and noting the progress his grandson, Bean, has made. After what he described as some of his family’s “darkest days,” Kelly was able to share “amazing news” about Bean with a picture of newborn’s mother and Jim’s daughter, Erin.
”Our little Bean is off the ventilator! Thank God,” said Kelly’s IG caption. “This is a huge answer to prayer and we are so thankful of the progress he’s made. Amazing!”
While the news is very positive, Kelly made sure to note that Bean and the family are still on a “healing journey.” His ask was for those who have already supported the family to continue doing so as they continue to get Bean to full strength.
”Your encouragement continues to lift us,” Kelly said. “And your prayers are holding us up when we feel like we have nothing left. We are so grateful for each of you. Please keep praying with us and believing for more miracles!”
Since announcing he would be unable to attend the media day portion of his annual football camp on July 13, Kelly has shared several updates about Bean and his journey. But, thankfully, this has been the most encouraging news yet.
If there’s anything Bills Mafia knows, it’s how to support its own, but especially Buffalo royalty like Kelly, who famously led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s. So, even if you aren’t a religious person, the Kelly family can feel the support all around, positive comments and all.
Hopefully from here, the support continues to lift Kelly and his family as Bean goes down the road to recovery.
