Bills' free-agent CB would rather remain unemployed than play for rival Dolphins
It's a move that will be viewed as legendary by Bills Mafia, potentially for years to come.
After 1.5 seasons as a starting cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, veteran Rasul Douglas remains on the free-agent market as training camps kick off around the NFL.
While Douglas has yet to sign with a team, it's not due to an absence of offers. In fact, the eight-year pro has reportedly twice received an offer from the Miami Dolphins. On both occasions, Douglas declined the opportunity to join what some see as a sinking ship in Miami.
The latest rejection happened on Thursday, according to reporter Josina Anderson.
"I'm also told free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas didn't move on an offer from the Miami Dolphins Thursday. Douglas continues to field interest from multiple teams, per league source," said Anderson in an X post.
The Dolphins have been looking to identify an adequate replacement for CB1 Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a falling out with Miami brass, and reportedly began targeting the Bills' free agent back in May.
In early June, Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson shared a scoop that the Dolphins were still interested in Douglas despite having yet to reach an agreement with him.
"The Dolphins have maintained contact with Bills free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, who rejected a Miami offer in May. He remains a possibility," said Jackson.
Douglas, who has started games for four different NFL teams since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted the West Virginia product at No. 99 overall in 2017, is certainly one of the best free-agent cornerbacks still available at this stage in the league calendar. The Bills went 3-0 in the games Douglas started against the Dolphins, including the 2023 regular season finale that clinched the AFC East title.
Although it's unknown where he'll land, it most definitely won't be in South Florida. The Dolphins have reportedly reached an agreement with 2024 Las Vegas Raiders' starter Jack Jones, suggesting they finally took "no" for answer.
