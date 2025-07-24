Veteran Bills’ defender projected to lose starting role in training camp
Some pundits believe Damar Hamlin’s starting role in the Buffalo Bills’ secondary could be usurped in 2025.
NFL Media Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm posted an article Wednesday about players who could be on the hot seat as far as being replaced in the lineup this training camp.
Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh product, Hamlin was one of those projected to lose his spot. And it’s much less about Hamlin as it is about other players emerging in his position group.
“The fact that Hamlin started 14 games a year ago is a testament to his mental and physical strength,” said Edholm, specifically calling out his return after his infamous cardiac arrest in Cincinnati in January of 2023.
“But the Bills appeared open to Cole Bishop winning the job a year ago, and they might be even more so now — even after re-signing Hamlin this offseason.”
One may assume Edholm’s assumption here is validated in various forms. But it does not help that Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott also lauded Bishop for his work throughout this offseason too.
”He stayed in Buffalo for the majority of the time, got himself healthy and looks ready to go,” said McDermott during Wednesday’s press conference.
”He knows the challenge that’s in front of him. He’s expected to step in and do a great job for us.”
RELATED: NFL MVP Josh Allen voices clear training camp message for Bills' teammates
Hamlin is a great security blanket for McDermott’s defense. In addition to 89 total stops in 2024, Hamlin also posted career-highs interceptions (2), passes defended (5) and fumble recoveries. But considering the draft capital Buffalo used on Bishop as a 2024 second-round pick, his maturation could be lining up with Hamlin coming out of the lineup.
Only time will tell if Hamlin is eventually usurped by Bishop. But the writing on the wall appears that it’s a matter of if not when for the transition.
