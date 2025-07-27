Micah Parsons, Cowboys' roster builder have lengthy meeting amid contract dispute
The Dallas Cowboys dusted off the pads and got a little physical with their first padded practice at training camp in Oxnard, California, this summer.
The move to pads in practice is an exciting time for everyone, including Cowboys defensive edge Sam Williams, who head coach Brian Schottenheimer told the media barked during team meetings about the first padded practice.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons was in attendance for practice, but he didn't put on the pads. Parsons is currently in a contract dispute with the franchise that is seemingly growing worse and worse by the day, if you pay attention to anything the front office is saying.
MORE: Jerry Jones heckled by Cowboys fans over Micah Parsons contract saga
The front office wants headlines, and if you listen to Parsons, he just wants the deal he has earned. On Sunday, Parsons was spotted at practice speaking to Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay.
There's no doubt that every set of eyes at camp was looking at that conversation, hoping to get some kind of information out of either party.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Maybe it was Parsons wondering what the front office had to say about his potential deal before practice. If that's the case, don't let him see Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones' bizarre comments. It may make him run away from the negotiation table.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice
Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie