Micah Parsons, Cowboys' roster builder have lengthy meeting amid contract dispute

Micah Parsons' presence at training camp has been a good sign. However, the star linebacker's recent moment with the Cowboys' roster builder may be even better.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys dusted off the pads and got a little physical with their first padded practice at training camp in Oxnard, California, this summer.

The move to pads in practice is an exciting time for everyone, including Cowboys defensive edge Sam Williams, who head coach Brian Schottenheimer told the media barked during team meetings about the first padded practice.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons was in attendance for practice, but he didn't put on the pads. Parsons is currently in a contract dispute with the franchise that is seemingly growing worse and worse by the day, if you pay attention to anything the front office is saying.

The front office wants headlines, and if you listen to Parsons, he just wants the deal he has earned. On Sunday, Parsons was spotted at practice speaking to Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay.

There's no doubt that every set of eyes at camp was looking at that conversation, hoping to get some kind of information out of either party.

Maybe it was Parsons wondering what the front office had to say about his potential deal before practice. If that's the case, don't let him see Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones' bizarre comments. It may make him run away from the negotiation table.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs talks to media during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs talks to media during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

