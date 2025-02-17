NFL MVP voter predicts Bills QB Josh Allen will claim award again in 2025
Josh Allen's 2024 season was his best yet. The Buffalo Bills' superstar quarterback reached the AFC championship game for the second time in his career and won his first NFL MVP award.
But can he do it again in 2025? Doing so would put him rare territory.
The last NFL player to win back-to-back league MVPs was Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. All-time, only five players have won the award in consecutive seasons, but one Associated Press MVP voter believes Allen can become the sixth in 2025.
"Since I'm picking the Bills to go to the Super Bowl, Allen would likely be coming off a great season,"
said Aaron Schatz in a recent article with Sporting News. "So let's predict a second straight trophy for him."
Schatz — who is the Chief Analytics Officer for FTN Fantasy and the creator of the Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) metric — actually voted for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to win the 2024 MVP, which would have been his second consecutive and third overall.
Therefore, stamping Allen as his pick to win it again in 2025 is noteworthy. He previously picked the Buffalo QB to win the award following the 2023 season.
Allen may be able to secure the award by continuing his history of winning and high production on the field. The 2024 season marked the fifth straight year for not only winning the AFC East but also his fifth consecutive year of 40 or more total touchdowns.
It was Allen's efficiency throughout the season that stood out. He only totaled eight turnovers on the year (six interceptions, two fumbles), which included a career-low interception percentage of 1.2%. The Wyoming product did this without a receiver clearing 80 receptions, 850 receiving yards, or six receiving touchdowns.
Allen should be in the mix for the MVP again. And if his trend of play and 76-34 record as a starter continue, he will be on the shortlist of names contending for the award.
