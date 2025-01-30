Von Miller explains reason why Bills remain serious Super Bowl contenders
The Buffalo Bills made their preseason naysayers eat crow in 2024, and edge rusher Von Miller has a warning for any remaining doubters.
"We definitely not rebuilding. We're still gonna run the AFC East. We still got that killer mentality here in the locker room," said Miller on locker cleanout day in Orchard Park.
Prior to the 2024 NFL season, there were plenty of pundits who proclaimed Buffalo's "championship window" had been slammed shut. Some foolish souls even went as far to project that Buffalo would miss the playoffs for the first time in six years.
"Everybody wrote us off, too, except the guys in this building. We weren't supposed to win the division. We didn't have any weapons," said Miller.
Smashing the national media-driven narrative, the Bills proceeded to reach double-digit wins for sixth year in a row and secured a fifth consecutive AFC East division title in Week 13. Despite losing the top-two receivers from the 2023, quarterback Josh Allen played his way to the front of the NFL MVP race and became the first man in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns five straight seasons.
While recognizing multiple contributing factors in Buffalo's run to the AFC Championship Game, Miller singled out Allen as the difference-maker most-responsible for the Bills' annual presence amongst the league's elite teams.
"I can't say enough about Josh," said Miller. "I'll take our quarterback over any of the other top quarterbacks in the league."
Miller, who ranks 16th all-time with 129.5 career sacks, suggested it's only a matter of time before the 28-year-old Allen breaks through on the championship scene.
"It wasn't our time now, but our time is coming for sure. As long as we got Josh Allen we got a chance. We're gonna have an opportunity to go win a Super Bowl as long as we got Josh Allen, for sure," said Miller.
The Bills last appeared in the NFL title game 31 years ago, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII.
