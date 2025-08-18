2 winners & 4 losers from Bills dreadful loss to Bears in Preseason Week 2
Thankfully, there's only one preseason game left.
The Buffalo Bills fell to 0-2 in exhibition games this year, losing to the Chicago Bears 38-0 on Sunday night. As tough as it was to watch, we have to remember the Bills didn't have starters out there, whereas the Bears did have theirs at the beginning of the game.
While that should help ease the pain, the Bears backups also had their way in this one. That being the case, let's look back at this frustrating game and see who was a winner and who lost some ground in this one.
Loser: Cole Bishop, S
Head coach Sean McDermott made it clear that Cole Bishop needed to be on the field, which is why he was the lone projected defensive starter out there on the opening drive. Unfortunately, he didn't have a great start as he was beaten by Olamide Zaccheaus for a 39-yard touchdown.
Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was 5-of-6 for 97 yards with the long touchdown pass on the opening drive, with much of the damage happening in the middle of the field. That's where Buffalo was hoping Bishop could help.
Winner: Tyrell Shavers, WR
One of the top breakout stars for Buffalo this year has been wide receiver Tyrell Shavers. He was one of the final cuts in 2024, but is doing everything to prove he deserves a spot this season.
Shavers has made one big play after another, and on Saturday, he made an impressive catch on a back shoulder pass from Mike White. It was a clean route, where he turned back for the ball at the perfect time, hauling it in for 22 yards.
Shavers finished with 2 receptions for 29 yards, and drew a pass interference on third-and-long
Loser: Elijah Moore, WR
As Shavers continues to gain traction, Elijah Moore continues to fall behind. On third-and-19, Moore had the ball come his way on a screen pass, which he unfortunately dropped.
That play isn't going to result in a first down, but it was a chance for Moore to make a play. To make matters worse, Moore had a second drop in the first half as well.
Throughout the camp and through the first two preseason games, he simply hasn't shown enough to beat out Shavers, making it tough to envision him on the 53-man roster.
Winner: Michael Hoecht, DE
Buffalo was trailing 28-0 at the first half, but it was almost 28-3 thanks to Michael Hoecht. The offseason addition had five tackles by halftime, including a sack on fourth-and-7. That resulted in a loss of 12 yards, with the Bills getting the ball at the Chicago 38.
Caden Davis was brought out to attempt a 56-yard field goal, which was wide right. Still, they had a chance to score thanks to Hoecht, who was one of the few bright spots in this game.
Loser: Mike White, QB
Buffalo gave Mitchell Trubisky the start last week, and on Saturday, it was Mike White's turn. By halftime, the battle for the QB2 spot was all but over.
White was 4-of-11 for 54 yards and was sacked twice. The entire offense struggled, but he didn't do enough to get the offense moving.
Loser: Bills pass coverage
Cole Bishop was highlighted earlier, but it was hard to find anyone in the Buffalo secondary that consistently defended the pass well. They were carved up by Caleb Williams, but didn't do much better against Tyson Bagent when the Bears went to the bench.
The Bills have had issues with defensive backs staying healthy, which could be a problem based on what we've seen from their reserves this preseason.
