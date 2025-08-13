Bills' Josh Allen heading into Hall of Fame after 'transforming the state'
We all know Josh Allen's path to the Buffalo Bills made a stop through Laramie, Wyoming. But now, he'll be living there forever.
Allen is one of seven members in the Cowboys' 2025 sports Hall of Fame class. The induction will take place on September 5, just days before the Bills open the 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 2024 NFL MVP was able to talk to the Buffalo media Tuesday about the selection. He said it was a "very cool" honor and reflected on being a part of the Wyoming athletics' lore for eternity.
"To be remembered there, and coach [Craig] Bohl and the University of Wyoming, obviously, wouldn't be here without them," said Allen following Tuesday's practice, who surprised Allen amid the induction coming up. "It's very cool to be honored by something so close and near to my heart. It's a pretty cool achievement."
Bohl talked about Allen's impact on the state of Wyoming. And considering him coming to Western New York to surprise his former QB, it's safe to say how strongly he feels about him.
RELATED: Bills' head coach leaves door open for Josh Allen reps in preseason game vs. Bears
"He transformed the state. Wyoming had enjoyed a proud history of great football way, way back, but we had fallen on hard times," said Bohl to the Buffalo media. "He made people in the state proud, and gave 'em a real sense of what we can accomplish."
Allen's path to Wyoming was even a bit of winding road. After graduating from Firebaugh High School in 2014, the three-time Pro Bowler would go off to Reedley Junior College, before joining the Cowboys in 2015.
He would only play in two games that year due to a broken collarbone. But that set up his comeback story from there.
Allen came back into the lineup in 2016, where he passed for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns, rushed for 523 yards and seven scores, and led Wyoming to the Poinsettia Bowl and finishing 8-6 as a starter. His senior season saw his numbers take a dip in 2017, but he was able to go 8-3 as a starter and notch a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
TRENDING: Buffalo Bills, James Cook agree to four-year contract extension
As much as Allen's success as a Cowboy is what his induction represents, it's hard to ignore the career he's built in the NFL. After going in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen has set team and league records, helped the Bills claim five division titles, earned two conference championship appearances, and finished top-five in MVP voting on four occasions.
Now, the hope for Buffalo is that this is not the last Hall of Fame induction Allen enters in his football career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —