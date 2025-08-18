Bills keep key starters on sideline while Mike White takes QB1 reps vs. Bears
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has little to gain through preseason game reps, and the team has again chosen to not expose the reigning NFL MVP to exhibition action.
Allen was dressed, but remained on the sideline as quarterback Mike White earned the start when the Bills met the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Soldier Field. It was a slight change from last week when Mitch Trubisky took the QB1 reps.
"If I were to get them [preseason game reps], I'd appreciate them, but I don't think it's a situation where we need to get out there," said Allen earlier this week.
This time, however, a number of first-team players, who appeared in the August 9 preseason opener, joined Allen on the sideline in Chicago. In fact, no offensive starters, other than newcomer Joshua Palmer joined White on the Bills' first offensive possession. Running back James Cook was inactive while center Connor McGovern was not even in uniform.
Buffalo began the game on defense as a mix of second and third teamers allowed the quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears to march 92 yards in seven plays for a touchdown.
While Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop were the starting safeties, all other spots were manned by backups and rookies. Notably, Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams started at linebacker while return specialist Brandon Codrington played the slot cornerback role. Veteran AJ Epenesa and third-round rookie Landon Jackson were the starters at defensive end.
The Bills gave their first-teamers a healthy share of reps in Friday's joint practice against the Bears as Halas Hall.
