Bills analyst details unlikely but possible plan to acquire Trey Hendrickson
It appears the end is near for Trey Hendrickson's time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills should be getting their ducks in a row to make a play for the All-Pro edge rusher.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have now begun "listening to trade offers" for Hendrickson with the two sides remaining at a standstill in contract talks.
Of course, the Bills should absolutely be interested, as the four-time Pro Bowler and 2024 sacks leader would instantly improve Buffalo's defense and Super Bowl chances.
As is the case with everything, it's all about the dollars, as the Bills have extremely limited funds to work with and would have an issue just fitting in Hendrickson's 2025 salary, let alone a massive contract extension.
But where there's a will, there's a way and one analyst, Greg Tompsett of Cover 1, has a way.
Tompsett's plan is for the Bills to restructure two players, left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox, and then he suggests trading edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and a 2026 third-round pick for Hendrickson.
From there, the Bills could then reduce Hendrickson's 2025 cap hit further by inking him to an extension, which Tompsett projects would come in at three years and $105 million.
As far as that suggested trade package is concerned, it would be a strong one for Cincinnati to consider. After all, the Bengals will have a massive void along the edge and while Epenesa won't completely fill it, he'd be a better option than most players Cincinnati could bring in at this stage of the offseason.
Is Tompsett's scenario likely? No, but it is possible and definitely something the Bills should consider as they eye the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2025.
Granted, pushing money into future years and adding a hefty deal for Hendrickson would make it difficult to maneuver down the road, but none of that will matter if Hendrickson helps bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo.
All it takes is one.
