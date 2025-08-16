Ex-NFL GM proposes Bills-Cowboys trade package for blockbuster Micah Parsons deal
Stop me if you've heard this before, but someone is proposing a trade for the Buffalo Bills that would acquire Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons.
The trade suggestion comes from former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum, who Bills fans already know well from his days with the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.
Tannenbaum's proposal looks like this:
- Bills get: LB Micah Parsons
- Cowboys get: DT Ed Oliver, two first-round picks
"To me, this really makes sense for both sides," Tannebaum said of his proposal. "If I'm Buffalo with Micah Parsons, we could go beat the Chiefs, we could go beat the Ravens and get to the Super Bowl.
"I hate losing Micah Parsons, but if I'm Dallas now I get a defensive tackle. I can't stop the run for the last three years and with two first-round picks, I can now rebuild," he added.
The Cowboys have zero desire to trade Parsons, but it remains a possible outcome after the four-time Pro Bowler publicly requested a trade on Aug. 1.
If given the opportunity, the Bills should absolutely try to acquire Parsons, who is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. He would instantly take Buffalo's defense to another level and would greatly enhance the Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl.
Losing Oliver would no doubt be a tough blow to the Bills' front, but that is outweighed by the kind of impact Parsons can make.
Now, that is a ton to give up for Parsons, who will also need to be extended on a record-breaking contract. However, that's probably what it'll take, or at least something close to that.
That's because it's going to take a lot just to convince the Cowboys to let him go and the price could be driven even higher once several teams get involved, which is going to happen.
The biggest roadblock for a Parsons to Bills trade is the finances. Buffalo would have a tough time fitting his current contract in, let alone a record-breaking extension that will easily break the mark for the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
The Bills are staring down the barrel of being over the cap by $9.4 million in 2026 and are slated to have just $29.4 million in cap space in 2027.
Even if general manager Brandon Beane can make it work, the Bills are going to have a tough time making other moves to bolster the roster in the years ahead.
All that said, the Bills are in win-now mode and Parsons can help Buffalo win a Super Bowl in 2025. If he helps the Bills accomplish that feat, acquiring Parsons will have been well worth it, no matter what the future holds in 2026 and beyond.
