Sean McDermott reveals injury that forced Dion Dawkins to miss Bills' practice
Buffalo Bills' franchise left tackle Dion Dawkins was spotted leaving Tuesday's practice with trainers and did not return.
Although there was not yet any official word on the burly bookend's status, ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg provided an encouraging update following an encounter with Dawkins in the fieldhouse.
"A good bit after practice came to a close, @Matt_Bove and I asked Dion Dawkins if he was doing OK after leaving the session early with athletic trainers. He smirked and then danced away," said Getzenberg in an August 13 post on X.
When the Bills hit the practice field on Wednesday in Orchard Park, however, Dawkins was not participating. Later in the day, head coach Sean McDermott made an appearance on WGR's Schopp & the Bulldog and explained why his longest-tenured offensive lineman is sidelined.
"He's got a back he's dealing with, an aggravated back. So it kind of flared up yesterday," said McDermott.
If recent history is any indication, the Bills will likely take a cautious approach when it comes to Dawkins returning to preseason action. They didn't hesitate to place starting right tackle Spencer Brown on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as training camp began. The 27-year-old Brown, who is few years removed from back surgery, experienced a pre-camp flare-up. He has, however, since returned to the practice field.
"We backed him [Dawkins] off from practice. Today, it was still kind of angry, so we're hoping that gets calmed down in the next 24 to 48 hours and that he can, you know, go to Chicago with us and practice against them. Then, we'll take it one day at a time from there," said McDermott.
The Bills travel to Chicago on Thursday with a joint practice against the Bears scheduled for Friday at Halas Hall. It's still unclear if McDermott plans to deploy the first teams to start the August 17 primetime exhibition against the Bears.
Dawkins, a 2017 second-round draft pick, has been readily available for the Bills to the tune of 122 career regular season starts.
“Not having that in practice, we don't want that, but, from time to time, you get a chance to look at somebody else," said McDermott.
With Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, on the shelf, Ryan Van Demark has taken the practice reps at left tackle. Van Demark, who made one start on the right side in place of Brown last season, saw his first career offensive snaps in the 2023 regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. He filled in for Dawkins on the game-winning touchdown drive as the starter dealt with a minor hand issue.
"In this case, Vandy," said McDermott. "What he's been able to do and grow and, you know, get those valuable reps. That's kind of the opportunity that comes up in situations like this."
The Bills return their entire starting offensive line, along with key backups, from 2024.
