Matt Milano lives up to Josh Allen's pregame assessment in Bills' preseason opener

The Buffalo Bills' veteran linebacker opened the preseason schedule by 'flying around' against the New York Giants

Ralph Ventre

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' linebacker Matt Milano (58) recovers a fumble by the New York Jets in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' linebacker Matt Milano (58) recovers a fumble by the New York Jets in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
It's only the preseason but considering what we saw late last season, and what's happening this summer, it seems safe to declare that veteran linebacker Matt Milano is all the way back.

In fact, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen said as much after practice last week. When asked to name defensive standouts from the first 2.5 weeks of training camp, the reigning NFL MVP said Milano's name first.

"Matt Milano looks pretty dang good," said Allen. "He's flying around."

In the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants, the 31-year-old Milano was doing just that.

Milano, who missed the bulk of the last two seasons due to injury misfortune, made three first-quarter tackles in the eventual 34-25 exhibition loss. He was seemingly around the ball on many of his 19 defensive snaps with the first team.

Matt Milano
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs for a gain as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On the first play from scrimmage, looking like he was shot out of a cannon, Milano snuffed out a screen pass from Russell Wilson to Tyrone Tracy. The former All-Pro linebacker held the receiver to no gain.

After missing the first 12 weeks of the 2024 season due to a biceps tendon injury suffered early in training camp, Milano understandably started slow in December being that it was his first game action since the Week 5 leg injury that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.

In an encouraging development, Milano showed flashes of his old self during the playoffs last January. He was moving well and registered a key third-down sack during the AFC Championship Game.

After a normal offseason, which didn't require any injury rehab, Milano came to training camp as ready as ever. If he's able to perform at an All-Pro level throughout the regular season, the Bills' defense will have the boost it needs.

With Terrel Bernard nursing a hamstring injury, local product Joe Andreessen started next to Milano on Saturday against the Giants.

Matt Milano
Bills linebacker Matt Milano finds some shade at the end of practice during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

