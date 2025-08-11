Matt Milano lives up to Josh Allen's pregame assessment in Bills' preseason opener
It's only the preseason but considering what we saw late last season, and what's happening this summer, it seems safe to declare that veteran linebacker Matt Milano is all the way back.
In fact, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen said as much after practice last week. When asked to name defensive standouts from the first 2.5 weeks of training camp, the reigning NFL MVP said Milano's name first.
"Matt Milano looks pretty dang good," said Allen. "He's flying around."
In the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants, the 31-year-old Milano was doing just that.
Milano, who missed the bulk of the last two seasons due to injury misfortune, made three first-quarter tackles in the eventual 34-25 exhibition loss. He was seemingly around the ball on many of his 19 defensive snaps with the first team.
On the first play from scrimmage, looking like he was shot out of a cannon, Milano snuffed out a screen pass from Russell Wilson to Tyrone Tracy. The former All-Pro linebacker held the receiver to no gain.
After missing the first 12 weeks of the 2024 season due to a biceps tendon injury suffered early in training camp, Milano understandably started slow in December being that it was his first game action since the Week 5 leg injury that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
In an encouraging development, Milano showed flashes of his old self during the playoffs last January. He was moving well and registered a key third-down sack during the AFC Championship Game.
After a normal offseason, which didn't require any injury rehab, Milano came to training camp as ready as ever. If he's able to perform at an All-Pro level throughout the regular season, the Bills' defense will have the boost it needs.
With Terrel Bernard nursing a hamstring injury, local product Joe Andreessen started next to Milano on Saturday against the Giants.
