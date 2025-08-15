Bills Central

Bills' Sean McDermott has 'a lot of confidence' in 2024 starter competing to keep job

The Buffalo Bills have a fierce training camp competition in their defensive secondary, and the underdog incumbent may have recently gained an edge

Ralph Ventre

Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses the media at Halas Hall before joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses the media at Halas Hall before joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
When it comes to playing defense for Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, the best ability is an availability.

Damar Hamlin was able to check that box better than any other Bills' safety in 2024. As a result, he won a starting job and managed to maintain his first-team status throughout the season as Buffalo played its way to a fifth consecutive AFC East division title.

In addition to player availability being a significant factor, McDermott's defenses tend to perform better when the safeties operate at a high level.

"To be a good defense, you've got to have that component of good safety play, and not anything against the guys who have been out there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "I think they've been playing well, quite honestly — Damar and the other guys that have been back there."

While Hamlin has been out there for much of training camp, it's been quite the opposite for 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop, who was viewed as a favorite to win the starting job heading into Year 2.

Damar Hamlin (3)
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is closely guarded by safety Darrick Forrest during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing a month's worth of training camp practices as a rookie due to a shoulder injury, Bishop has again been unavailable for multiple developmental opportunities this summer. He's missed more than one week of action due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Hamlin continues to be in the same spot he was all of last year. The former NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalist started the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants. He logged 26 defensive snaps and two tackles.

"Let's not forget, Damar played quite extensively last year for us, so we have a lot of confidence in him," said McDermott.

The good news is that Bishop returned to the field in a limited capacity for the Bills' joint practice against the Chicago Bears on Friday at Halas Hall. The second-year safety was even seen participating in 7-on-7 drills.

Still, he has some catching up to do if he wants to unseat Hamlin, whose best ability has been availability.

Cole Bishop at camp
Bills defensive back,Cole Bishop, pushes back Javon Solomon during a drill on opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

