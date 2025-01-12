ESPN analyst shares Josh Allen's top pass-catching option in wild-card game
The Buffalo Bills offense is working on a game plan for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Denver Broncos and could have a different option to take in the passing game.
ESPN analyst Mina Kimes on Friday discussed how Josh Allen's best option in the passing game actually comes out of the backfield.
"I actually think the Bills have something going for them in this one which is the Denver defense, fantastic this year," Kimes said. "Vulnerability however in pass defense at the linebacker position. They are second worst in the NFL in DVOA on targets to running backs. What do the Bills have? One of the best pass catching running backs in the NFL in James Cook.
"And this offense I would argue in general under Joe Brady is fantastic at attacking the linebacker position generally. There's a reason why on short throws they average the most yards after catch per reception in the NFL. They are tied with Baltimore in that regard. So in my mind, this doesn't need to be a game where Josh Allen has to push the ball downfield very often because James Cook, I think, is actually their best matchup opportunity."
The beauty of the Bills' backfield is that three running backs make for viable options in the passing game. Ty Johnson leads the running backs in receiving yards (284), receiving yards per catch (15.8), and receiving touchdowns (three). Cook gets more playing time of the three as the main starter, so he will get more targets, as he caught 32 of 38 passes in the regular season. Even rookie Ray Davis has 189 receiving yards and three scores on the season.
All season, the Bills' mindset in the passing game has been "everyone eats," which includes getting the running backs involved. Allen does as good of a job of spreading the ball around as any quarterback does in the NFL as 10 players on the roster have over 100 yards receiving in 2024. Buffalo's offense was second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 30.9 points per game.
Denver's linebackers will have their hands full with tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. The Broncos' secondary will be challenged with covering Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and rookie Keon Coleman.
Cook and the Bills' running backs present another challenge with the running game as well as being big play players in the passing game.
