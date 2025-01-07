Bills Central

How to watch Buffalo vs. Denver: What channel is Bills vs. Broncos NFL wild-card game on?

The game is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills will kick off their NFL playoff run 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo lost its season finale to New England, 23-16, while Denver made the playoffs with a 38-0 win over Kansas City.

Here's what we know about the broadcast of Sunday's game.

What channel is Buffalo vs. Denver on Sunday?

The game will be shown on CBS and will be streamed on Paramount Plus.

CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

