Bills' injury report causes only one concern for wild-card matchup vs. Broncos
All is good on the injury front for the Buffalo Bills with one exception.
Starting return specialist Brandon Codrington is nursing a hamstring injury and may be unavailable when the Bills kick off their playoff run against the Denver Broncos on January 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills have 16 players on the official injury report for NFL Wild Card Weekend, and 14 of them were full participants at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Backup cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram missed both days due to a personal matter while Codrington showed slight progress.
After tweaking the hamstring during the regular season finale, Codrington was held out of Wednesday's walkthrough practice in Orchard Park. On Thursday, the rookie return specialist reportedly had his helmet on during the media-viewing portion and officially participated in a limited capacity.
“He's been our primary return guy all year, so we'll deal with it. We'll figure it out one way or the other," said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday.
After being traded from the New York Jets on roster cutdown day, Codrington proceeded to handle almost all punt and kickoff returns for the Bills in 2024. The undrafted HBCU product ranks third amongst AFC leaders in punt return average (11.6). He averages 27.8 yards per kick return.
Unlike last year when wide receiver Gabe Davis, cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Taylor Rapp all suffered injuries in the regular season finale, the Bills are primarily healthy heading into the postseason.
