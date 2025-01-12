WATCH: Josh Allen makes Broncos pay following brutal penalized hit on Ray Davis
The Buffalo Bills extended their lead over the Denver Broncos in the third quarter on impressive catch by Ty Johnson on a fourth-and-one pass from Josh Allen.
The play was upheld after a booth review and the Bills converted the following two-point play to build a 21-7 lead.
With the touchdown pass, Josh Allen sets the team's touchdown passing record with 22.
Earlier in the drive, running back Ray Davis was taken for evaluation after a scary hit from Brandon Jones.
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.