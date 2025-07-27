Bills Central

Bills' defense needs to step up with Super Bowl hopes in balance

The Buffalo Bills could be a Super Bowl contender if their defense holds its own.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa warms up during training camp.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa warms up during training camp. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are going into the season with a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Bills have gotten very close in recent years, but they have fallen short due to a myriad of reasons.

Among those problems has been the defense, which took a step back in the 2024 season. NFL.com writer Bobby Kownack thinks the Bills defense needs to improve in order for the team to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.

defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa
Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa during line drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Buffalo's defense fell out of the top 10 in points allowed for the first time in three seasons and experienced its worst ranking in yards allowed since 2017," Kownack wrote.

"That still amounted to an 11th- and 17th-place finish, respectively, but such margins are vital in a stacked AFC. While the Bills' signing of Joey Bosa is intended to elevate their middle-of-the-pack sack production (39; tied-18th), the oft-injured pass rusher is already dealing with a calf issue. He must prove he can make it through camp, let alone a full season.

"Buffalo's 24th-ranked secondary has a pair of familiar faces returning, with both Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White back after a year away, though the Bills would likely prefer rookie Maxwell Hairston shows enough to render them veteran depth rather than starters."

The Bills have a lot of shiny, new pieces on defense, so the team could benefit from those players getting better.

If the Bills defense makes the necessary jump, it would take some pressure off of Josh Allen to always be perfect.

While Allen carries the team as an MVP candidate, the defense needs to do its part to ensure that the Bills are a contender.

NFL Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious Whit
NFL Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

