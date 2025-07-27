Bills' defense needs to step up with Super Bowl hopes in balance
The Buffalo Bills are going into the season with a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The Bills have gotten very close in recent years, but they have fallen short due to a myriad of reasons.
Among those problems has been the defense, which took a step back in the 2024 season. NFL.com writer Bobby Kownack thinks the Bills defense needs to improve in order for the team to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.
"Buffalo's defense fell out of the top 10 in points allowed for the first time in three seasons and experienced its worst ranking in yards allowed since 2017," Kownack wrote.
"That still amounted to an 11th- and 17th-place finish, respectively, but such margins are vital in a stacked AFC. While the Bills' signing of Joey Bosa is intended to elevate their middle-of-the-pack sack production (39; tied-18th), the oft-injured pass rusher is already dealing with a calf issue. He must prove he can make it through camp, let alone a full season.
"Buffalo's 24th-ranked secondary has a pair of familiar faces returning, with both Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White back after a year away, though the Bills would likely prefer rookie Maxwell Hairston shows enough to render them veteran depth rather than starters."
The Bills have a lot of shiny, new pieces on defense, so the team could benefit from those players getting better.
If the Bills defense makes the necessary jump, it would take some pressure off of Josh Allen to always be perfect.
While Allen carries the team as an MVP candidate, the defense needs to do its part to ensure that the Bills are a contender.
