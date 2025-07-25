Ed Oliver hilariously compares Bills rookie to 'dancing bear' in epic quote
Deone Walker stands out even among some of the biggest players in the game. The Buffalo Bills' fourth-round pick out of Kentucky measured in at 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds during the NFL Combine this offseason.
He was one of six players Buffalo drafted on the defensive side of the ball, and one of three defensive linemen. His selection followed fellow defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who was taken in Round 2, and defensive end Landon Jackson, who was their third-round pick.
All three are expected to contribute but Walker might be the most compelling due to his size. He also had an explosive start to his career before seeing his production dip as he played through a back injury in 2024.
Throughout the first few days of training camp, Walker seems healthy. He's also gotten the attention of Ed Oliver, who described the rookie as a "massive human being on like ballerina legs. He’s a dancing bear."
Bills Mafia has to be thrilled to hear such a description.
Walker has the size to take over as their future nose tackle, but still can get after the quarterback. He racked up 7.5 sacks in 2023 before his injury.
If healthy, the 'dancing bear' could potentially return to that form.
