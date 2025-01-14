Bills earned a new draft pick update after Vikings loss to Rams
The Buffalo Bills will finally know where they pick after they traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a 2025 2nd round draft choice. Diggs had a productive year for the Texans prior to his ACL injury, which ended his season.
The Bills will pick 56th overall after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans acquired the Vikings pick earlier last year after trading out of the first round in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bills preferred to take the Vikings' pick over the Texans' orginal 2nd round choice. They sent back their 5th round pick and Diggs to acquire the pick.
The Texans are still playing so the Bills did happen to choose the right pick. Had they chosen Houston's original 2nd round pick, it would be at least the 57th pick. The Bills will now have 10 overall picks and will await where their final pick numbers will be based on their finish.