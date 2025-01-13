Dion Dawkins gives epic update to NFL All-Pro status
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle, Dion Dawkins has a very pointed response when discussing being snubbed for the Associated Press' All-Pro team.
"it hurt - it still does", Dawkins said. I can’t sugarcoat it or fake it. Because I bust my ass every day. I put the film out there every game. I create new ways to play offensive line. It is what it is.”
Dawkins has been a revelation for the Bills this season. The offensive line has been ranked in the top 5 all season and finished 4th going into the playoffs. Being an All-Pro was something that was on the top of Dawkins' list. He was unable to achieve that feat, being beaten out by Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Tristan Wirfs and Philadelphia Eagle, Jordan Mailata.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills social team hilariously fires back at NFL All-Pro selections
Dawkins' offensive line unit had another successful day today, paving the way for 210 rushing yards and keeping Josh Allen upright for most of the day. The Broncos entered the day with the most sacks in the NFL.
Dawkins was not happy about being snubbed from regular season awards. During the interview, Dawkins said, "I love to continue to prove why I'm the best. I didn't make All-Pro, I didn't make second team, but I'm All-Pro for my team, and that's all that matters".
RELATED: Dion Dawkins drops legendary third-person reference when asked how Bills stopped the Broncos Nik Bonitto
Dawkins wasn't the only Bills player that was left off the list. No Bills' players earned All-Pro distinction this season outside of Allen's second-team selection. The Bills will have extra motivation as first-team All-Pro, Lamar Jackson comes to Orchard Park this Sunday.