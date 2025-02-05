Potential Bills defensive targets in spirit of Sean McDermott’s 'difference-makers' comment
Sean McDermott has proven he can win a ton of ball games as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. But he may need more difference-makers to win a championship.
Joe Marino discussed on a recent episode of 'Locked On Bills' how McDermott used that exact term when talking about what’s needed to get to a Super Bowl. It’s safe to say the Bills are one of the best teams in the league. They’ve gone 71-28 in the regular season since 2019, won five straight AFC East division titles, and advanced to two AFC championship games. Yet they have failed to make it to a Super Bowl in that span.
Are there enough difference-makers there? One could argue that there are not enough. But especially on the defensive side of the ball.
In Buffalo’s five playoff losses since 2019, the team has allowed an average of 31.3 points per game. The Bills are also coming off a 2024 season where they ranked No. 17 in overall defense. So who are potential difference-makers they can add to their defense this offseason?
FREE AGENTS
Haason Reddick, Edge
Reddick is coming off a stinker season with the Jets. Not only was it New York’s 5-12 record, the veteran edge rusher tied a career-low with one sack on the year. This comes after he had 11 or more sacks each season from 2020 to 2023.
Part of Reddick’s issues this season can be tied to a lengthy holdout that carried over into October. It’s also understandable to see how playing for a subpar franchise can affect a player’s production.
Adding Reddick could bring a true blue-chip pass rusher to Western New York for the first time in years.
Carlton Davis III, Cornerback
Davis' 2024 was strong, starting in 13 games for the No. 1 seed Lions and producing 56 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. Unfortunately, he is coming off a fractured jaw which withheld him from Detroit's last four games of the season. But there should be no concern about his play — the Super Bowl champion with Tampa Bay is coming off a season where he allowed career-lows in passer rating (77.0) and touchdowns allowed.
The seventh-year pro also finished with a 74.5 PFF grade, including a 77.7 run defense grade.
At 28 years old, Davis is also in the prime of his career as a player. Not many times does a premier cornerback hit the free agent market like Davis will. The Bills could add Davis and immediately see an impact from this veteran corner.
But seeing names like Patrick Surtain II, Denzel Ward, and Marlon Humphrey all over $19 million per year deals at his position, he may not command that high of a figure on the market. That is huge for Buffalo, who will be working through cap issues this spring.
NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS
Mike Green, Edge
The Walter Camp first-team All-American from Marshall came to the Senior Bowl on Saturday and dominated all week. You may have seen him bodying Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. on social media from this week's practices too.
Green is a legit edge rusher, though, leading the nation with 17 total in 2024.
The Buffalo defense is coming off a season where it ranked No. 18 in total sacks (39) so a reliable pass rush option will be important in pursuing a championship. To get Green, however, the Bills may need to be aggressive in trading up, as Green is currently listed as a top-15 draft prospect, according to PFF.
Walter Nolen, Defensive tackle
A consensus All-American, the Ole Miss product had a dominant 2024 season with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. He went to the Senior Bowl and did the same thing and looks to be a lock for the first round.
Buffalo could add a DT like Nolen right in the middle of the defense next to Ed Oliver to present a super explosive pair of interior linemen. He has been mocked to the Bills by some outlets as well and makes a lot of sense considering Buffalo could potentially lose Austin Johnson to free agency in March.