Bills gain two compensatory picks for upcoming draft

Buffalo now has 10 picks to work with for the 2025 NFL Draft

Colin Richey

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The NFL announced which teams would be receiving compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, which included the Buffalo Bills gaining two fifth-rounders.

The Bills now hold picks No. 169 overall (Round 5) and No. 173 overall (Round 5) due to the departures of Gabriel Davis and Leonard Floyd last offseason. They are the 33rd and 37th selections in Round 5, respectively.

General Manager Brandon Beane now has 10 draft picks to work with this April in Green Bay. The draft will unfold from April 24-26.

Bills 2025 Draft Selections

Round 1

Round 2: (from HOU)

Round 2

Round 4: (from CHI)

Round 4

Round 5: (comp)

Round 5: (comp)

Round 6: (from NYG)

Round 6: (from CLE)

Round 6

Published |Modified
