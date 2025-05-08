Bills GM shares confidence level regarding James Cook’s availability
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn’t worried about James Cook skipping voluntary workouts.
Cook made it known he wants a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal, but Buffalo hasn’t been in a hurry to pay their star running back. Beane has been adamant that there’s no animosity, despite the lingering issue, and that remains the case despite Cook’s absence.
MORE: Bills' GM Brandon Beane explains draft strategy on Rich Eisen Show
While appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Beane expressed confidence that Cook will be “ready to roll” when the time comes.
“I know we’ve had people in the building that he’s been talking with, and I have no doubt when it’s time to play football, he’ll be ready to roll,” Beane told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio.
To be fair, players often skip voluntary workouts, for various reasons. Of course, it’s easy to ask if there’s more to the story when a player is entering a contract year.
Buffalo has a history of allowing running backs to walk in free agency, making it seem likely Cook could be hitting the open market in 2026. That’s not a problem right now, however, as Beane expects Cook to come in and prove himself worthy of a big contract— even if it’s another team that ultimately pays him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —