PFF tabs newly drafted rookie 'lock' to start for Bills Week 1
Rookies can often be the difference between being a Super Bowl contender and being a Super Bowl champion.
Every year, regardless of the status of the team, rookies will be counted on to contribute, and the 2025 Buffalo Bills are no different.
The Bills needed to address roster depth needs, but are also looking for a new starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford. Pro Football Focus believes the Bills have their guy, calling first round rookie Max Hairston a lock to start in Week 1.
The Bills have been down this road before in 2022 when they drafted a first round cornerback, Kaiir Elam, who was also expected to assume the starting role. We know how that ended, but the Bills drafted another cornerback in that same draft in the sixth round, Benford. It's been Deja vu for the Bills, drafting Max Hairston, followed by another corner, again in the sixth round, Dorian Strong.
Hairston recorded the fastest 40-yard time of all players at the NFL combine. He has all the physical traits to succeed at the NFL level, but his 2024 season, per PFF, wasn't spectacular, earning an overall grade of 67.0. He also missed five games last season due to a shoulder injury. His Next Gen grades fared much better, though, scoring an overall of 78.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussing the Hairston pick, "Some guys run track fast, but don’t play fast…you’re always looking to add speed IF the football player matches it."
There is a lot of optimism around Hairston and his ability to earn the job.
