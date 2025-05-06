PFF tabs newly drafted rookie 'lock' to start for Bills Week 1

Getting to know Maxwell Hairston:



5'11" 183 lbs.



67.0 Overall grade (PFF)

66.1 Coverage grade

56.8 Run defense grade

62.4 Zone coverage grade

55.1 Man coverage grade



Allowed 12 receptions for 262 yards and 0 TDs

1 INT

76.2 Passer rating

4 forced incompletions pic.twitter.com/B94NEOJOgC