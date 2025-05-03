4 Buffalo Bills veterans who are not safe after 2025 NFL Draft
There will be 37 players that won't make the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster, but most seasons, there are a few players released that surprise fans. This year, the Bills loaded up at certain positions, such as cornerback, where they had nine players before the draft, and added three more via the draft.
The Bills also loaded up on wide receivers, signing three through free agency with Josh Palmer, Laviska Shenault, and Elijah Moore. The Bills typically only carry five, sometimes six, receivers on the roster, and with their rushing attack, they'll likely only carry five again. Someone will be left off the roster at these positions, but that's not the only position.
Who else might be released that could be surprising?
CB Dane Jackson
With 12 cornerbacks on the roster following the draft, at least six, maybe seven, won't make the 53-man roster. Some will find their way to the practice squad, but rookies Max Hairston and Dorian Strong will make the 53-man roster. Christian Benford and Taron Johnson are safe, leaving a likely battle between Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White. White is a wildcard, and nearly two years removed from his injury that ended his 2023 season, he has a chance to surprise some fans and make the roster.
DT DaQuan Jones
The Bills added three new faces to the interior of their defense in Larry Ogunjobi (free agency), and two through the draft, T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker. DaQuan Jones is 33 and did not have the year many expected in 2024. The Bills have the 6'6" Zion Logue, who is only 22, so he could be a wildcard too. If the Bills release Jones before June 1, they take on over $7.6 million in dead money, saving only $1.7 million. If they wait until after June 1, the numbers are very different. They still take on dead money, but it's spread out over 2025 and 26, $3.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively, but save $5.5 million in 2025.
LB Baylon Spector
Baylon Spector has had some nice moments, mostly during preseason games, but has shown enough to believe he could play and be effective at the NFL level. The problem is he can't stay healthy. It seems year after year, he's hurt and missing either valuable time in the preseason, or isn't available in the regular season. Spector is in the final year of his current deal, but if the Bills release him post-June 1, they take on only $25,931 in dead money but save $1.1 million.
WR Laviska Shenault
Laviska Shenault is essentially this off-season's version of Chase Claypool, a player with talent, but can't bring it altogether and find any success. Shenault is the biggest of the Bills' receivers at 227 pounds, but the addition of Elijah Moore makes things that much harder for Shenault to make the roster. The Bills will probably keep only five receivers on the 53-man roster, likely Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Moore. There isn't any room left for Shenault.
