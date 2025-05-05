Early Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster predictions after NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills currently have 89 players listed on their roster, and will likely add a 90th at some point.
Uniquely, the Bills are permitted to have up to 91 players rostered due to Travis Clayton's International Pathway status, but only 53 players can make the regular season roster, and another 16 can be assigned to the practice squad.
It's early in the evaluation process, but the Bills coaching staff will begin that process this week when rookie minicamp opens on May 9-10. Ongoing OTAs are also an opportunity to assess the talent on the roster.
Many of the names on the current roster are unknowns, and many are undrafted free agents and rookies. Most of these names won't make the cut, while some will find their way to the practice squad. The practice squad must consist of 10 rookies or second-year players, and the other six do not have any limitations. So, let's take a very early shot at what the Bills' initial 53-man roster might look like come September, when they have to cut down from 90 to 53.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks:
- Josh Allen
- Mitchell Trubisky
No surprises here, as the league's reigning MVP, Josh Allen, will once again lead the Bills in their pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy, and Mitchell Trubisky will continue his role as Allen's backup. That leaves Shane Buechele and Mike White on the odd men out.
Running Backs:
- James Cook
- Ty Johnson
- Ray Davis
- Reggie Gilliam (FB)
The Bills had one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL last season and will return the same group for the 2025 season. This could be James Cook's last season in a Bills uniform, but for now, this is one of the best backfields in the league. Frank Gore Jr will likely be on the practice squad again, leaving Darrynton Evans as a cut candidate.
Wide Receivers:
- Khalil Shakir
- Keon Coleman
- Joshua Palmer
- Elijah Moore
- Curtis Samuel
- Tyrell Shavers
In years past, the Bills have kept either five or six receivers on their 53-man roster, and likely will go with six this season. This is the year that Tyrell Shavers makes the roster, beating out free agent signee Laviska Shenault. Shenault could potentially earn a spot as a return guy, but the addition of Elijah Moore makes it difficult for Shenault to find another way onto the roster.
Tight Ends:
- Dalton Kincaid
- Dawson Knox
- Jackson Hawes
There will be some fans who want to see more of Zack Davidson, but he's more of a pass-catching tight end, something the Bills already have with Dalton Kincaid. Dawson Knox is the most well-rounded of the group, with some pass-catching ability and a solid blocker. Rookie Jackson Hawes, despite only a rookie, could prove to be the blocker of the bunch.
Offensive Linemen:
- Dion Dawkins (LT)
- David Edwards (LG)
- Connor McGovern (C)
- O'Cyrus Torrence (RG)
- Spencer Brown (RT)
- Ryan Van Demark (T)
- Tylan Grable (T)
- Richard Gouraige (T)
- Alec Anderson (G/C)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (G/C)
The Bills return their starting five from the 2024 season, with no changes. This unit is one of the best in the league, and another year together, and they could be even better in 2025. The unknown is the backup situation. The Bills will probably roll with 10 linemen, but the wildcards are last year's rookie Travis Clayton and this year's Chase Lundt. Clayton is an International Pathways player who had no college experience and is a project player.
The other wildcard is Kendrick Green at one of the guard spots. He has starting experience in the league and could potentially push for a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster. Alec Anderson and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger offer guard/center versatility.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends:
- Greg Rousseau
- Joey Bosa
- A.J. Epenesa
- Javon Solomon
- Landon Jackson
Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa will be the primary starters of this group, but expect Bosa to be used more often in obvious passing situations, hoping he remains healthy throughout the season. One unknown variable is the free agent addition of Michael Hoecht. His versatility as a linebacker or defensive end will make it interesting how the coaching staff builds this side of the roster, plus his six-game suspension will cause someone to get bumped from the 53-man roster when he returns.
Defensive Tackles:
- Ed Oliver
- T.J. Sanders
- Zion Logue
- DeWayne Carter
- Deone Walker
The 1-tech defensive tackles are Zion Logue, DeWayne Carter, and rookie Deone Walker. In this scenario, DaQuan Jones is the odd man out. At 33 years old, and a lackluster 2024 season, Jones is a cut candidate with younger, more athletic options available.
At the 3-tech spot, Ed Oliver returns as the top guy here, with T.J. Sanders serving as the primary backup. Things will be reshuffled once Larry Ogunjobi returns from his six-game suspension. Someone will be removed among the five, most likely being Zion Logue.
Linebackers:
- Terrel Bernard
- Matt Milano
- Dorian Williams
- Joe Andreesson
- Edefuan Ulofoshio
This group shouldn't surprise anyone, with Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano returning as the starters, and Dorian Williams will assume his role as the primary backup. This year, Joe Andreesson will make the 53-man roster.
Cornerbacks:
- Taron Johnson
- Christian Benford
- Max Hairston
- Tre'Davious White
- Dorian Strong
- Jordan Hancock
Taron Johnson is one of the top nickel corners in the league, and Christian Benford is one of the better corners in the league that no one outside of Bills fans has heard of. The battle for the starting role opposite Benford will come down to rookies Max Hairston, Dorian Strong, and returning vet Tre'Davious White.
Safety:
- Cole Bishop
- Taylor Rapp
- Damar Hamlin
- Darrick Forrest
Most people have penciled Cole Bishop into the starting safety position opposite Taylor Rapp, but Damar Hamlin might have something to say about that. Regardless of who the backup or starters are, this is a solid group with good depth.
Special Teams
- Tyler Bass (K)
- Jake Camarda (P)
- Reid Ferguson (LS)
No surprises here, as Tyler Bass and Reid Ferguson remain entrenched in their starting roles. Jake Camarda likely beats out Brad Robbins for the punting duties.
