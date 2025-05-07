Early look at 3 key Bills' position battles that will shape 2025 season
Heading into the 2024 season, there were some questions surrounding the Buffalo Bills' situation at the safety and wide receiver positions.
Everyone wanted to know who would replace Jordan Poyer and Stefon Diggs. Those were the biggest question marks, but now fast forward to 2025, and we still seem to be asking the same questions.
In 2024, rookie Keon Coleman was added along with free agent Curtis Samuel. On the defensive side, the team drafted safety Cole Bishop, but the fact that we are still asking the same questions about the same positions, might lead one to believe the Bills never adequately answered the questions in 2024.
So, let's take a look at three positions and discuss the upcoming battle ahead of OTAs this week.
Wide Receivers
This is still talked about because many fans want the next Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase, but that's simply not how Brandon Beane wants to build the Bills offense. The interesting battle that will take place between now and throughout the preseason is who will start opposite Keon Coleman as the boundary receiver?
The likely candidates are between Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore. Each seems more suited to play the slot position, and neither is over six feet, and both are under 200 pounds. Likewise, they are both sub-4.4 guys but have a career average yards per reception of under 11 yards. Other competitors for this spot are few and far between, unless the likes of Tyrell Shavers rise, or maybe rookie Kaden Prather turns out to be more than a seventh-round receiver.
Safety
Most fans have inked second-year player Cole Bishop into a starting role, along with Taylor Rapp returning to the spot in 2025. The problem is, the Bills re-signed Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal and brought in free agent Darrick Forrest. It's a long shot to call Bishop a lock to start, given his lack of experience compared to Hamlin.
This is a battle that will play out all offseason and through the preseason. Bishop possesses greater athletic ability than Hamlin, but Hamlin's experience could be a huge factor. Don't be surprised if we get one more year of Hamlin starting over Bishop. That said, Bishop played well down the stretch and into the playoffs. One concern is that he and Rapp are similar players in their play style and bring more of a box safety ability than a coverage guy.
Could Hamlin start, and Bishop potentially unseat Rapp? These questions will be answered over the next few months.
Cornerback
This might be the most vital position battle this offseason. Christian Benford is unquestionably locked into the number one spot, but who will be the number two corner on this team? The last season and a half, this wasn't a concern, but Rasul Douglas didn't play well over the second half of 2024. Rasul has not re-signed with the Bills, leaving an open competition.
The cornerback battle will be intense, and any number of competitors could rise to the top. The Bills brought back former Bills Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White. They also drafted three corners, Max Hairston, Jordan Hancock, and Dorian Strong.
Hancock fits more of the nickel/safety hybrid, so the position battle will come down to Hairston, White, Jackson, and Strong.
