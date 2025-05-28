Bills heavily 'under microscope' in Super Bowl-or-Bust season
The Buffalo Bills are still searching for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, and they have come very close in each of the past few seasons.
Last year may have been their best shot yet, falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
NFL Media analyst Judy Battista believes the Bills are the team that needs a Super Bowl victory the most in the NFL.
RELATED: Sean McDermott sees 'Hard Knocks' as 'great for fans' and 'real challenge to us'
"The Bills have come achingly close to supplanting the Chiefs for AFC supremacy, losing in the conference championship game to Kansas City twice in the last five seasons," Battista wrote.
"The championship window will be wide open as long as Josh Allen is in uniform, but eventually Buffalo has to get over the finish line to avoid looking back on this era with the same angst generated by those four consecutive Super Bowl losses more than 30 years ago.
"The Bills spent most of the offseason focused on shoring up their defense, which was necessary in a conference teeming with superstar quarterbacks, and they will have a very manageable schedule, with six of their first seven games against teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season."
The Bills will be able to get off to a good start, and if they can take some wins in the first two months of the season, they can use that as momentum to carry them into the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl berth for the first time in 32 years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —