Bills' offensive lineman makes NFL 'Protector of the Year' award become reality
They do the dirty work, but they don't usually get the glory.
Finally, there will be an offensive lineman who receives the recognition he deserves, and the Buffalo Bills' starting left tackle is partially responsible for the latest development.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the establishment of a "Protector of the Year" award that will go to the league's best offensive lineman on an annual basis. The selection panel for the honor will include "a number of former standout NFL linemen."
Coming to fruition, the idea of the award originated from Bills' four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, who spoke up on behalf of hog mollies everywhere.
"Offensive linemen don't have awards for being great. There's not a Protector of the Year award. I'm knocking on so many doors now to get this award going," said Dawkins in a press conference leading up to the AFC Championship Game.
The NFL answered Dawkins's call, and brought the idea to life within a few months time. The 31-year-old bookend showed his gratitude in multiple X posts on Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm going to give credit to Dion Dawkins from Buffalo," said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent in a news report from NFL Media's Nick Shook. "He was truly instrumental, him and Andrew Whitworth, of just making sure that we recognize the big fellas. LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields and Andrew Whitworth will be the panel. ... They've come up with a criteria on skills, metrics, impact, leadership, durability and strength of the opponent. We'll be tracking that quarterly with this group."
While Dawkins was on stage at NFL Honors this past February to congratulate quarterback Josh Allen on the MVP award, maybe the big man will earn his way back into the limelight as the first-ever Protector of the Year. If not him, then someone will, finally.
