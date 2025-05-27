Sean McDermott sees 'Hard Knocks' as 'great for fans' and 'real challenge to us'
In previous years, the Buffalo Bills could have opted out.
Any team to qualify for the playoffs at least once in the last two years could request an exemption from being assigned to host HBO's training camp docuseries Hard Knocks. In an attempt to broaden the selection pool, the NFL removed that clause from the process this year, and the Bills are directly impacted by the change.
"I think the selection criteria has changed. I know it has most recently," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott at OTAs in Orchard Park.
As a result, the Bills will host Hard Knocks for the first time in the series's history, which began with the 2001 Baltimore Ravens.
"To some extent, I think it's a real compliment to them choosing us and selecting our organization now that the criteria has changed. You look at it one of two ways, and it's probably a little bit of both," said McDermott.
Having the Hard Knocks film crew at training camp will give unprecedented access to Bills' fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and sound.
"The opportunity is there for us to, No. 1, our fans, they can get an inside look, a little bit, at what happens. Is it 100 percent inside? Maybe not," said McDermott. "There's a lot that we do that they'll see, which I think is great for the fans. I think there's also just as much that people won't see."
While the head coach admits the team will have "the opportunity for us to really be who we are," he also recognizes the ways in which Hard Knocks will challenge his club.
"The real challenge to us is the authenticity of who we are and building that critical trust that is so important to building a good healthy relationship among players, among staff. That trust piece is huge in terms of bringing the team together. That glue part is going to be challenged because of that third component, if you will, whether it's a microphone, a camera in different rooms, in different conversations. We are who we are and that authenticity piece must stay intact," said McDermott.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, a five-part series, will debut on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
