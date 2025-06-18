Humble Josh Allen downplays MVP performance while emphasizing his 'only focus'
Josh Allen solidified himself as a generational talent by becoming the Buffalo Bills' first NFL MVP recipient in 37 years.
The 2018 first-round draft pick is rising an unprecedented streak of five consecutive 40+ touchdown seasons, but the individual accomplishments mean little to Allen at the end of the day.
"I still didn't win a Super Bowl. Didn't win a ring, and that is the only goal. It's the only focus that I've ever had going into this league," said Allen in an exclusive Sports Illustrated interview, which occurred as part of the quarterback's promotional campaign for Natrol.
Instead of returning the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993, Allen and Co. came up short in the AFC Championship Game this past January. It was Buffalo's second title game loss during Allen's tenure with both coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It also marked the second year in a row that the Chiefs eliminated the Bills from the postseason by a three-point margin.
The good news is that the bulk of Buffalo's second-ranked scoring offense returns in 2025, led by the reigning MVP and all five starting offensive linemen. On paper, the Bills are a top-tier team as they take aim at what would be a sixth consecutive AFC East division title.
"The one positive, I will say, about winning an MVP means that your team is in a good position. You're making the playoffs, you're playing well and you're doing whatever you can to help your team win football games," said Allen.
The Bills have averaged 12.2 regular season wins per year starting in 2020. They just haven't managed to win their last game, yet. Until then, no other accolades matter.
