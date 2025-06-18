Bills Central

Humble Josh Allen downplays MVP performance while emphasizing his 'only focus'

The Buffalo Bills' QB gave an exclusive interview to Sports Illustrated, sharing his goals for 2025

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw to a receiver while back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hands off the ball to Ray Davis during their voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025.
In this story:

Josh Allen solidified himself as a generational talent by becoming the Buffalo Bills' first NFL MVP recipient in 37 years.

The 2018 first-round draft pick is rising an unprecedented streak of five consecutive 40+ touchdown seasons, but the individual accomplishments mean little to Allen at the end of the day.

"I still didn't win a Super Bowl. Didn't win a ring, and that is the only goal. It's the only focus that I've ever had going into this league," said Allen in an exclusive Sports Illustrated interview, which occurred as part of the quarterback's promotional campaign for Natrol.

Instead of returning the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993, Allen and Co. came up short in the AFC Championship Game this past January. It was Buffalo's second title game loss during Allen's tenure with both coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It also marked the second year in a row that the Chiefs eliminated the Bills from the postseason by a three-point margin.

The good news is that the bulk of Buffalo's second-ranked scoring offense returns in 2025, led by the reigning MVP and all five starting offensive linemen. On paper, the Bills are a top-tier team as they take aim at what would be a sixth consecutive AFC East division title.

"The one positive, I will say, about winning an MVP means that your team is in a good position. You're making the playoffs, you're playing well and you're doing whatever you can to help your team win football games," said Allen.

The Bills have averaged 12.2 regular season wins per year starting in 2020. They just haven't managed to win their last game, yet. Until then, no other accolades matter.

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

