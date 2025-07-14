NFL analyst breaks down Bills' biggest question heading into training camp
Once again, the Buffalo Bills enter the season as one of the premier teams in the league.
They’ve won the AFC East five times in a row and have made it to the playoffs in six straight seasons. As impressive as that is, Bills Mafia knows that’s not the end goal.
This fan base is still waiting to celebrate their first ever Super Bowl win, and while they’ve been close, we all know championship windows close quicker than they open. For that reason, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are feeling the pressure.
In response to that pressure, they overhauled their defensive line this offseason. Buffalo signed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. They continued to add talent in the NFL draft, bringing in T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker. Whether that’s enough to breakthrough in the playoffs is the primary question entering camp according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine.
”Assuming all six new additions make the roster that's a ton of depth up front. After watching the success the Eagles had against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Bills have to hope that a deep collection of defensive linemen can push them over the top.”
There’s already plenty of adversity with Bosa injured and both Hoecht and Ogunjobi suspended for the first six games. Still, the Bills need these guys in the postseason, so they just have to get over this initial speed bump and hope all new faces are acclimated by the end of the year.
