Peyton Manning empathizes with Bills' Josh Allen in one major way
There are plenty of quarterbacks who know the struggles of losing in the playoffs, but Peyton Manning can relate to Josh Allen on one team being his kryptonite.
While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Manning shared with McAfee how he went through the same thing Allen is going through when dealing with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I lived that life. Tom Brady and the Patriots beat us, back-to-back playoff years, once in the AFC Championship, once in the Divisional Round and that's all you hear about all offseason. You had a great season, yeah but you can't beat the Patriots in the postseason. Then, two years later, we did it."
Allen has individually been spectacular against the Chiefs in the playoffs with nine passing scores to just one interception in four meetings. The downfall is he has not beaten them in the postseason in those four games.
Bills fans are trying to forget the horrors of the AFC title game, where Buffalo fell to Kansas City on the road 32-29. Allen finished with 237 yards and two passing touchdowns with 39 yards on the ground. It's the second time the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in the conference title game in the last four years.
Manning has talked a lot about Allen during the playoff run as he has advised the young quarterback on how to approach each game. He shared words of encouragement for Allen on the Pat McAfee Show as he heads into the offseason earlier than he would have wanted.
"What are you going to do? You going to crawl in a hole or you going to keep fighting and keep grinding? Josh Allen's close, they will get there, but until then, they have to own it."
It'll be another offseason with Allen and the Bills being questioned for their postseason exit. This will be a critical moment for the franchise and in Allen's career as they figure out how to get over the hump of Mahomes and the Chiefs.
