Bills Mafia showcases generosity donating to Diabetes Foundation on behalf of Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Classy move comes from Bills fan after Ravens star received death threats following AFC divisional matchup

Khari Demos

Buffalo Bills fans.
Buffalo Bills fans. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews may not want to think about the City of Buffalo for some time. But a recent move by the Buffalo Bills fans may put him in better spirits after losing to their team in the AFC divisional round.

Andrews' struggles in the game played a major factor as to why the Bills were able to upend the Ravens in Sunday's pivotal playoff matchup and get back to the AFC championship game for the first time in four seasons. Unfortunately, some fans got a little too out of control, though, sending Andrews death threats for his crucial errors throughout.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) drops a crucial pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But in Bills Mafia fashion, the Buffalo faithful decided to do good and uplift Andrews with a classy gesture of donating well over the $10K goal for the JDRF Diabetes Foundation. There has been a new goal of $18K that has been set.

Although the foundation is not Andrews', JDRF Diabetes Foundation's cause means a lot to the three-time Pro Bowler. Not only does he battle type 1 diabetes, but he has also advocated for JDRF over the years, including wearing cleats to highlight the foundation for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

The best thing about this is that it has become a habit for Bills Mafia. Whether it was Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's foundation this season or donating to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after the Bills knocked off Baltimore in the AFC divisional during the 2021 season, they have lived up to the "City of Good Neighbors" mantra with various donations over the years.

With Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon, one must wonder who those fans in Buffalo may help next in their donation efforts.

bills mafia
Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A young Buffalo Bills fans hold up a sign referring to being in the Bills Mafia prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

