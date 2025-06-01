Bills named possible trade suitor for Dolphins' superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill
In an ideal world, the Buffalo Bills add a more established starting option at wide receiver ahead of a season in which the team once again has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
While the Bills do have an established target in Khalil Shakir, there remains questions about the guys behind him on the depth chart, like Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore.
Coleman is the most promising of the group, but the jury is still out on his ability to be a top weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Palmer and Moore are solid depth pieces, at best.
With that in mind, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes the Bills should look to trade for Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
"The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the Ravens, Texans, Chargers, and 49ers. (The Bills should think about it, too. However, the Dolphins may not be interested in helping Buffalo get back to a Super Bowl.), Florio wrote."
Adding an elite wide receiver like Tyreek Hill would be the perfect go-for-it move for Buffalo, as he'd add an established weapon on the outside across from Coleman and would give Josh Allen a much-needed explosive playmaker.
Unfortunately for the Bills, a Hill trade would be impossible, and for multiple reasons.
RELATED: Bills 'best team fit' for $12 million free-agent EDGE in wake of Joey Bosa misfortune
The Dolphins will not be interested in helping the Bills with a Hill trade, as Florio points out.
Hill has a whopping $27.6 million in guaranteed money left on his deal, all of which comes in 2025. The Bills are sitting with just $1.6 million in cap space and cannot afford that by any means, no matter how creative general manager Brandon Beane gets.
As if all of that wasn't enough of a roadblock, there has been zero indication that the Dolphins are actually interested in trading Hill, who has sent mixed signals about his future in Miami.
In fact, general manager Chris Grier publicly made it clear that Miami isn't really interested in moving Hill after he revealed it would take two first-round picks for him to even listen to a trade offer.
Hill could be the missing piece Buffalo's offense needs, no doubt, but there is just no way a trade for the superstar wideout will ever happen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —