Bills 'best team fit' for $12 million free-agent EDGE in wake of Joey Bosa misfortune
There are a number of decorated veterans who remain unsigned on the NFL free-agent market, and one, in particular, could bring value to the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills made their most-notable defensive addition this offseason by signing Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa to a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million. Unfortunately, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Bosa suffered a calf injury while working out during OTAs and Buffalo has put him on the shelf until further notice.
With Bosa's recent injury history, which has cost him 23 games over the past three seasons, the Bills may be interested in some insurance for the 2025 campaign, and three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith is available for hire.
Sports Illustrated national writer Gilberto Manzano ranked "the top 10 unsigned NFL free agents, along with their best team fit." Smith came in at No. 6 overall and was paired with the Bills. Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen was No. 1 on the list with the Atlanta Falcons named as a potential suitor.
"Smith’s best days are behind him, but he proved last season with the Detroit Lions that he’s still capable of being a reliable rotational player for a Super Bowl contender. The Bills have already added Joey Bosa, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons and recently injured his calf. Even if Bosa stays healthy when the season arrives, Buffalo still needs depth behind No. 1 edge rusher Gregory Rousseau. Smith, who’s entering his age-33 season, has 69 career sacks in 10 NFL seasons." — Gilberto Manzano
Smith, who will turn 33 years old on September 8, has 140 regular season career appearances under his belt. He did not miss a single week's work in 2024, totaling 9.0 sacks despite being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions at the deadline.
The 2015 fourth-round draft pick played his rookie contract with Baltimore Ravens. Smith emerged as a Pro Bowler after signing a free-agent contract with the Green Bay Packers worth $16.5 million on average annually. His most-recent contract was a two-year arrangement valued at $23 million total, including $12 million guaranteed (according to Spotrac).
