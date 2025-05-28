Buffalo Bills add lockdown cornerback in early 2026 NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills were focused heavily on defense in the 2025 NFL draft, starting with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in Round 1.
That was the first of five consecutive defenders selected by Buffalo, with six of their nine picks being defenders. Despite adding Hairston, and Dorian Strong later in the draft, the Bills might not be set in the secondary.
For that reason, Draft Wire's Curt Popejoy has the Bills once again adding a cornerback in his early 2026 NFL mock draft. With their first-round selection, Buffalo takes Tennessee's Jermod McCoy.
Known as a lockdown defensive back, McCoy transferred from Oregon State and had a breakout campaign for the Volunteers in 2024. McCoy, 6-foot-0 and 193 pounds, had 44 tackles, nine pass defenses, and four interceptions during his sophomore campaign.
Buffalo has put in a lot of work this offseason with their secondary, but they do have Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, and Ja'Marcus Ingram all scheduled for free agency in 2026. Adding McCoy would not only help them get younger, but they could avoid overpaying veterans as well with his addition.
